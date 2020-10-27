18-wheeler overturns on US-59 feeder, spilling scrap metal into roadway

The accident happened on the US-59 freeway feeder road southbound at East Mount Houston around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 18-wheeler was attempting to make a turn onto the feeder road from East Mount Houston when the trailer became detached and rolled over.
Overturned 18-wheeler is blocking all Southbound feeder lanes of the Eastex Fwy at Mount Houston. Use the mainlanes as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/r6lQvWEBsR— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) October 27, 2020
The trailer spilled scrap metal onto the roadway, including car and lawnmower parts.
The feeder road is closed as a cleanup crew works to pick up the mess.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!