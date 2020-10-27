Traffic

18-wheeler overturns on US-59 feeder, spilling scrap metal into roadway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clean up the mess left behind after an 18-wheeler loaded with scrap metal overturned.

The accident happened on the US-59 freeway feeder road southbound at East Mount Houston around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 18-wheeler was attempting to make a turn onto the feeder road from East Mount Houston when the trailer became detached and rolled over.



The trailer spilled scrap metal onto the roadway, including car and lawnmower parts.

The feeder road is closed as a cleanup crew works to pick up the mess.

