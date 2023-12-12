Our Lady of Guadalupe commemorates when the Virgin Mary appeared before Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican farmer, in 1531.

Catholics celebrating feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our Lady of Guadalupe Day is of great importance in Mexico and for millions worldwide.

Tuesday's celebration honors the Virgin Mary, who, according to the Catholic faith, appeared to Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican farmer, in 1531.

She's now often seen as a symbol of hope and faith.

For many Mexicans and Latinos in the U.S., the Dec. 12 holiday is a day of prayer, processions, songs, and dances.

In Houston, many Catholic churches kicked off their celebrations Monday night, including at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in the East End.

ABC13's Chaz Miller spoke to Father Dempsey Rosales Acosta, professor of theology at the University of St. Thomas.

He explained how Guadalupe Day is celebrated and that those celebrations didn't just start.

"We dedicate Masses, we sing to the Virgin Mary, we bring flowers," Acosta said. "This tradition, as I said, comes already since half a millennium ago. It's quite fascinating - this devotion, this enchanter, this kind of love that transcends. The culture and the nationality of one single country."

