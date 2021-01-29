Virgin of Guadalupe statue hit by gunfire outside SE Houston church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe was found vandalized recently outside of a southeast Houston church.
The incident happened Dec. 29 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in the 3000 block of Telephone Road. According to parishioners, the statue was hit by at least six bullets, which left holes in the venerated object.
Since the vandalism, the damage was covered up.
"Our community is hurting the people of The Queen of Peace we are all hurting and all those that come to her for motherly love in guidance," one believer said in a post on Facebook.
The site, located just feet away from Telephone Road, is visited often by parishioners and others in the area for prayer and inspiration.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church was established in 1945. It wasn't clear when the statue was installed.
Our Lady of Guadalupe traces its roots back to 1531 when an apparition of the Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared five times in Mexico, according to historical accounts. A cloak containing an image of her is located at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City and is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites for the Catholic faithful.
As far as the vandalism, Houston isn't alone when it comes to desecration of statues that are considered sacred.
A suspect in September picked up a Virgin Mary statue outside a New York church and tossed it to the sidewalk below, causing significant damage.
