omicron variant

Fort Bend County confirms 3 omicron COVID-19 cases in residents

Fort Bend County confirms 3 omicron COVID-19 cases

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the Houston area. Now, it has made its way to Fort Bend County.

The new three cases were detected Thursday in residents by the county's health and human services department.

Officials said all three residents were vaccinated with two doses, but did not report receiving the booster shot. The cases reported mild symptoms and said they had not traveled in the last 14 days.

"While the full impact of omicron is not currently known, we do already know how to reduce the spread of any form of SARS CoV-2," said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, the director and health authority for Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. "We can protect ourselves and those at highest risk by getting vaccinated, including with boosters, staying away from others when we are ill, getting tested when appropriate, and wearing face coverings indoors or at crowded events with close contact."

Earlier in the day, Houston Methodist Hospital confirmed nine cases of the variant.

In addition, Harris County confirmed its first case of the omicron variant spreading in the area on Monday.
Houston Methodist identified the nine cases through comprehensive genome sequencing. This is the first time since earlier this year that a variant, other than delta, has been detected by their scientists.

The hospital did not say where the patients are from, how they're doing or if they're hospitalized.

Scientists around the globe are rushing to gather more information about the new variant.
Early data suggests that omicron is less severe than the delta variant, but is much more transmissible.
ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton spoke with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the new variant and what doctors are hoping to discover.

"We are following and interested in increased transmissibility. We are seeing that coming from data from other countries. We are interested in disease severity," Walensky said. "Will this variant evade our vaccines and therapeutics?"

