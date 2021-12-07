covid-19 variant

Woman tests positive for omicron variant in NW Harris County, judge says

Woman tests positive for omicron variant in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The first case of the omicron variant has been detected in Harris County.

On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed a woman in northwest Harris County tested positive for the new variant.

According to Hidalgo, the woman had no recent travel history.

"The best way to protect ourselves and our community from this virus is to get vaccinated & boosted," Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.
