Simone Biles-backed mental health startup vaults to $4.8 billion value

Simone Biles named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year

HOUSTON, Texas -- Less than two months after Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles of Spring joined mental health startup Cerebral as chief impact officer, the company has raised $300 million in venture capital - a sum that vaulted it to a valuation of $4.8 billion.

San Francisco-based Cerebral announced the $300 million round on Dec. 8. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the Series C round, with participation from Prysm Capital, Access Industries, WestCap Group, and ARTIS Ventures.
Launched in January 2020, Cerebral has raised a total of $462 million from investors, including an undisclosed amount from Biles.


