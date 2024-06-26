Heat and your mental health: How high temperatures affect our mood and behavior

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat has arrived in southeast Texas and much of the US.

The impact on our bodies is evident, but the effect heat can have on mental health can be less apparent.

As weather becomes more extreme, experts say climate anxiety becomes more frequent.

The heat can also work to isolate people who are sensitive to it during the summer months.

High temperatures can also affect behavior, causing irritability.

"The heat will increase body temperature, naturally," therapist Alejandra Galindo with Thriveworks in Houston said. "Think of it as a body response or muscle memory. When anxiety increases, our heart rate is pumping, and our body temperature naturally increases. This is very true, especially when the heat outside increases. Your body temperature increases more and more, causing more irritability, more anxiety, and a whole slew of things."

Galindo suggested staying off of social media or other sites that can increase anxiety or what's called "doom scrolling."

She also said you can reach out to friends, stay connected, and prioritize positive thoughts in order to combat the impacts heat can have on your mental health.

