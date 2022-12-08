Olive Garden manager fired over scathing tirade about employees calling in sick

An Olive Garden manager has been fired after writing and sending a scathing letter about employees calling out sick.

The Kansas-based manager sent employees a scathing letter about workers calling out frequently.

"Our call offs are occurring at a staggering rate," the letter said. "From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job. We are no longer tolerating ANY excuses for calling off."

In the letter, which was later obtained and published by KCTV, a local television news station in Fairway, Kansas, workers were told to prove they were ill if they called out sick.

The restaurant manager even went as far as saying, "If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it."

After the letter went viral, Olive Garden issued a statement.

"We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members," the statement said. "This message is not aligned with our company's values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager."