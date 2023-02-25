HPD investigating shooting that left 2 men injured in SE Houston after caller reports man with gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting Friday evening that injured two men on the city's southeast side.
Officers responded to the scene in the 16100 block of Old Galveston Road near El Dorado Boulevard after a caller reported that a man was allegedly walking with a gun.
There was no suspect in the area, police said.
When officers arrived, no victims were found, but they were told that a person with a gunshot wound to the leg showed up at a nearby hospital.
According to police, there was another man that was injured and was taken to the hospital.
It is not known when the shooting happened or if there was a motive.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.