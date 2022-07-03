Wagoner County deputy resuscitates near-drowning child in Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- Local deputies saved a child after she nearly drowned at a lake in Oklahoma on June 18.Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at about 6:46 p.m. to the Wahoo Bay campground about a possible drowning.Deputy M. King and Deputy J. Lambert arrived within two minutes of receiving the initial drowning call, according to the WCSO release.Upon arrival, they were directed to the far east end of the campground, where they discovered four people standing at the edge of the water with a small child laying on her back.Officials said the child was still halfway in the water with her mother and stepfather.King ran down to the water to assist the child and was advised she had been unconscious for five minutes.According to deputies, King immediately rolled the child on her side, checked her mouth for obstructions, and started patting her back. She immediately began to spit up fluids and vomit.King reportedly moved the child out of the water as he continued to pat her back to allow her to spit up more water.Then, the child took a deep breath.Shortly after, King moved the child up to the roadway where first responders would meet them. The Okay Fire Department and Wagoner EMS arrived and started providing medical aid to the child. She was then taken by Life Flight to a Tulsa area hospital where she is currently recovering from her injuries.The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived later and took over the investigation."I am extremely proud of my deputies' actions and response to this incident," Sheriff Chris Elliott said. "The deputies were on scene very quickly and started medical attention almost immediately. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is beyond grateful that the fast response by all agencies resulted in the life of a young child being saved from drowning. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family for a speedy recovery of the child."