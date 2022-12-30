Authorities arrest Bryan man suspected of shooting 2 law enforcement officials

Law enforcement officials believe this man sparked a wild string of violence that left two people in uniform injured.

BYRAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man suspected of shooting a Bryan police officer and a Brazos County sheriff's deputy overnight is in custody.

According to the Bryan Police Department, the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop near Wayside and Avondale at 11:21 p.m. Thursday.

They said that the suspect, Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, drove for a little while before taking of from his vehicle on foot. The officer began to pursue the man on foot as well.

Authorities say Herrin began firing a gun and struck the officer, who did not return fire.

Herrin then stole the unoccupied BPD patrol car and drove off in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue, authorities say.

The officer was transported to a hospital and was reported to be stabilized.

A Brazos County sheriff's deputy reported they came across the suspect in his vehicle and began a pursuit.

Herrin then began to shoot at the deputy driving the patrol car. The deputy was also struck by Herrin's gunfire and survived.

Herrin was placed in custody after multiple agencies worked to arrest him near Mumford-Benchley Road.