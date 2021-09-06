officer involved shooting

Houston police officer fires shots at assault suspect near the Heights

By
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD officer fires shots at assault suspect near the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot at an assault suspect that was allegedly beating a woman near the Heights. Now, that woman is in the hospital, investigators say.

A call came into 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of West 20th near TC Jester as an assault in progress, and dispatchers were told the suspect had a gun.

When an HPD officer arrived at the scene, witnesses pointed out where the assault was happening, and that's when the suspect started to run away, investigators said.

The officer started to chase the suspect, and that's when, according to investigators, the suspect turned around while holding a gun.

Out of fear for his safety, the officer fired his weapon multiple times but did not hit anyone. Ultimately, no one was hurt.



A witness told officers the woman involved was allegedly being beaten by the man, who investigators believe she may have been dating, before the officer arrived.

She sustained severe injuries to her face and is in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

"We have an independent witness. When the assault took place, when the suspect was assaulting the female, that witness attempted to intervene," Assistant Chief Ban Tien said. "That suspect also threatened that witness."

When police took the suspect into custody, a firearm was recovered, Tien said.

Several agencies are now involved in the investigation, and it's up to the district attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentassaultofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingwoman assaulteddomestic violencepolice officer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Fallen deputy just returned to work from paternity leave, friend says
Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, hurt 2 others
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News