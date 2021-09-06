Houston police officer fires shots at assault suspect near the Heights

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at 1401 West 20th. Preliminary info is officer responded to an assault call and both Officer and suspect discharged weapons. No one believed to be injured and suspect is in custody. No other info. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/iHm4x4f0kq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot at an assault suspect that was allegedly beating a woman near the Heights. Now, that woman is in the hospital, investigators say.A call came into 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of West 20th near TC Jester as an assault in progress, and dispatchers were told the suspect had a gun.When an HPD officer arrived at the scene, witnesses pointed out where the assault was happening, and that's when the suspect started to run away, investigators said.The officer started to chase the suspect, and that's when, according to investigators, the suspect turned around while holding a gun.Out of fear for his safety, the officer fired his weapon multiple times but did not hit anyone. Ultimately, no one was hurt.A witness told officers the woman involved was allegedly being beaten by the man, who investigators believe she may have been dating, before the officer arrived.She sustained severe injuries to her face and is in stable condition at the hospital, police said."We have an independent witness. When the assault took place, when the suspect was assaulting the female, that witness attempted to intervene," Assistant Chief Ban Tien said. "That suspect also threatened that witness."When police took the suspect into custody, a firearm was recovered, Tien said.Several agencies are now involved in the investigation, and it's up to the district attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.