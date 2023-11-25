Shots fired but no one hit in south Houston foot pursuit of aggravated robbery suspect, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer followed an aggravated robbery suspect through an apartment complex and fired his gun twice but didn't hit anyone, the Houston Police Department said.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to police, the incident began when a man was sleeping in his car Friday night on Cityscape Avenue. At around 9:15 p.m., the suspect tapped on the car window with a gun in hand.

The man got out of his car, and a fight broke out over the gun between the suspect and himself, police said.

Officials mentioned that the gun fired once during the fight, but no one was hit.

During the fight, a witness alerted two HPD officers in the area. When the officers arrived, they reported being unable to distinguish between the victim and the suspect.

Officers said they told the men to separate, but the suspect reportedly grabbed the gun and refused to follow any officer commands.

According to officers, the suspect fled southbound on Cityscape while continuing to ignore officer commands to drop the weapon.

The suspect ended up in the middle of an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Cityscape.

In the complex, police said the suspect turned around with the gun in his hand. The officer, reportedly feeling threatened, fired his weapon twice but didn't hit the suspect.

According to police, the suspect continued to try to get away, only stopping to throw his gun over a gate. Officers said they tried to use a taser, but when it had no impact, they brought the suspect to the ground and handcuffed him.

Police say the suspect is currently getting medical treatment for an injury related to the initial fight he was involved in.