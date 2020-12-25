Houston police officer shoots at man after alarm goes off at business, HPD says

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 3100 block of Farrell Rd, near Aldine Westfield.



No one is injured or struck.



Prelim info is an officer responded to an alarm call at a business & discharged a weapon at a male outside the business. pic.twitter.com/YeQOUMnucd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting in north Houston Christmas Day.In a tweet around 10:30 a.m. Friday, HPD said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Farrell Road near Aldine Westfield.An officer responded to an alarm call at a business and discharged a weapon at a man outside, Houston police say.Fortunately, no one was injured or struck, according to HPD.