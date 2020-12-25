officer involved shooting

Houston police officer shoots at man after alarm goes off at business, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting in north Houston Christmas Day.

In a tweet around 10:30 a.m. Friday, HPD said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Farrell Road near Aldine Westfield.

An officer responded to an alarm call at a business and discharged a weapon at a man outside, Houston police say.

Fortunately, no one was injured or struck, according to HPD.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentbusinessofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect threatening ex shot and killed by deputy, HCSO says
Person of interest wanted in officer's death, records show
4 Pasadena officers shoot and kill armed car thief
Vehicles hit by bullets in Katy Freeway road rage gunfight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect threatening ex shot and killed by deputy, HCSO says
Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional:' Police
Woman has message for stranger who bought her gifts
Home explosion shakes Hempstead neighborhood awake
Chinese restaurants preparing for busiest day: Christmas
Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day
Houston religious leaders reflect on faith during difficult year
Show More
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Houston designer known to help others struggles to reopen
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers
Safe holiday traditions to carry on in the pandemic
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
More TOP STORIES News