HPD investigating active scene after officer allegedly shoots suspect in NE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police commanders were on their way to the city's Denver Harbor neighborhood where they said an officer opened fire Wednesday afternoon.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Live Streaming Channel.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 400 block of Rouse Street near Laredo Street just after 2 p.m.

Preliminary information says an officer fired his weapon at a suspect who was shot, HPD tweeted.

Police did not immediately disclose what may have led to the officer discharging his weapon.

HPD is expected to deliver information during briefing at the scene as the investigation evolves.

Tune into Eyewitness News broadcasts throughout the afternoon as our crews gather facts from the scene.