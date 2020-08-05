coronavirus deaths

Woman said husband died from COVID-19 due to Pres. Trump and Gov. Abbott

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman whose husband died due to COVID-19 in northeast Texas said his death happened because of Pres. Trump and Gov. Abbott.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Stacey Sylos Nagy shared the obituary for her husband David that was printed in her town's newspaper.

She said the blame for her husband David's death falls on the politicians who were more concerned with getting votes than others' lives.

SEE ALSO: How the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded in Texas since March

"David's death was needless. The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously," she wrote.

According to Stacey, David died on July 22 in the ICU at a hospital in Longview, Texas. Her post mentioned she and David's five children were unable to visit him at his bedside before he died.

She also said that people who refused to follow the advice given by health experts to wear a mask led to David's death.

RELATED: 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

"Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!" she wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdonald trumpcoronavirus deathsgreg abbottgovernorobituaryabbottpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
Veteran HFD firefighter dies of complications due to COVID-19
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Timeline of COVID-19 in Texas since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool
Man accused of using CARES Act money on lavish spending spree
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
Another round of thunderstorms possible Wednesday
Break-in suspect crashes after being shot by ex's boyfriend
Officer was headed home when he shot suspect on bus, HPD says
Gov. Abbott says Texas schools should decide reopening
Show More
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Here's what a legal expert had to say about the $250 mask fine
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, August 5
5 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Fort Bend Co.
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
More TOP STORIES News