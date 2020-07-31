How the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded in Texas since March

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- When did the novel coronavirus first start to affect Texas and Texans? We put together a timeline of the state's efforts to protect public health during the pandemic, and how those restrictions and provisions have changed over time.The novel coronavirus made news in Texas just two months into 2020. In February, San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base began housing people who had been overseas and exposed to the new coronavirus.Weeks later, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares a public health emergency over COVID-19 and demands that 120 people who were expected to be released from a two-week quarantine at the base be held longer for additional medical testing. He also bans quarantine evacuees from entering his city.San Antonio city officials sue the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a suite of other federal agencies, asking a federal court to immediately raise the standards for releasing people quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base because of potential exposure to the new coronavirus. A federal judge says the court shared "the concerns expressed" in the lawsuit but shoots down the request.Austin Mayor Steve Adler declares a local disaster in response to the new coronavirus and issues an order canceling South by Southwest for the first time in its 34-year history. The 10-day event was expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of attendees from around the globe.Dozens of Texas universities announce they will extend students' spring breaks and start switching to online classes.Houston officials call off the remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Gov. Greg Abbott declares that the new coronavirus is a statewide public health disaster and says Texas is on the verge of being able to significantly ramp up its testing capacity. The governor also directs day cares, nursing homes and prisons to limit visitations and orders state employees to work from home, where possible. The state also gets its first drive-thru testing center in San Antonio, but it's not open to the public.Matagorda County officials report that a man in his late 90s died with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, making it the first known novel coronavirus-related death in Texas.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson orders the closing of all Dallas bars, lounges, taverns, nightclubs, gyms and health clubs, theaters, music venues, and entertainment establishments such as arcades and billiard halls. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo orders only bars to close. Restaurants in both Dallas and Harris County remain open for drive-thru, takeout and delivery, but dine-in service is prohibited. The closures are announced for at least a week in an aggressive attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.While nearly 30 states mandate temporary school closures, only half of Texas school districts order students to stay home after spring break. Gov. Greg Abbott gives cities, counties, school districts and universities the discretion to respond to the virus however they see fit. Over the weekend, Abbott says he is confident that cities will make the best decisions for their communities. Abbott also activates the Texas National Guard to help with coronavirus efforts and suspends part of the Texas Open Meetings Act.- John Cornyn told a reporter, according to a video posted on Twitter by The Hill.The Texas Supreme Court issues an order halting eviction proceedings statewide until April 19, with one exception that lets landlords proceed with eviction cases only if the actions of the occupants "pose an imminent threat" of physical harm to the landlord, the landlord's employees or other tenants, or if the occupants are engaging in criminal activity.Gov. Greg Abbott issues an executive order that limits social gatherings to 10 people, prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout, closes gyms, bans people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care, and temporarily closes schools. The executive order is effective through midnight April 3.The Trump administration closes the country's southern border to all nonessential travel and trade in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Essential travel includes crossing the border for medical or educational travel, emergency response and "lawful cross-border trade."Gov. Greg Abbott moves the May 26 primary election runoffs to July 14, with early voting starting July 6. He also says small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for long-term, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins bans elective medical procedures through April 3 so health care resources can be steered toward patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Throughout the state, many medical providers have already started canceling or delaying elective procedures themselves.Gov. Greg Abbott orders health care professionals to postpone "all surgeries that are not medically necessary" and suspends regulations to allow hospitals to treat more than one patient in a room as a way to expand hospital staffing and capacity in Texas. The order expires April 21. The governor declines to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order - even as calls for such an action increase as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the state.Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issues a countywide shelter-in-place order - the most expansive action yet from a Texas official to combat the new coronavirus.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says abortions should not be performed unless the mother's life is in danger. Providers can be fined $1,000 or face jail time of up to 180 days if found in violation. Texas abortion providers sue top state officials two days later.Many of Texas' biggest urban cities and counties order residents to stay indoors, including Harris, Tarrant, Collin, Bexar and Travis counties.- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Fox NewsThe first Texas prisoner tests positive for the new coronavirus. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the 37-year-old man, who has a preexisting respiratory condition, is being treated at the prison system's hospital in Galveston.The number of Texans filing for unemployment relief in one week surpasses the number of people who filed weekly during the Great Recession that lasted from late 2007 to mid 2009. Before businesses were shuttered due to the pandemic, 16,176 Texans had filed for new unemployment benefits. That number jumped up to 155,657 a week after the closures.Gov. Greg Abbott requires visitors flying to Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days during the coronavirus pandemic.The Texas Health and Human Services Commission gets federal permission to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid coverage for existing clients until further notice.Gov. Greg Abbott expands his executive order requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans. Texas begins requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone driving into Texas from Louisiana and for those flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, California and Washington.The governor also bars inmates accused or previously convicted of violent crimes from being released from jails without paying bail.Two older Texas inmates sue the state's prison system for its handling of the new coronavirus pandemic.A federal judge temporarily blocks Texas' ban on abortions. A federal appeals court reverses this a day later.Gov. Greg Abbott tells Texans to stay at home for the next month unless they are taking part in essential services and activities. He declines to call his latest executive order a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, arguing such labels leave the wrong impression and that he wants Texans to know, for example, they can still go to the grocery store. He also closes schools until at least May 4.- Gov. Greg AbbottTexans trying to file for unemployment insurance find the Texas Workforce Commission's phone lines jammed and website servers overloaded as the agency is swamped by the crush of sudden need.Civil rights attorneys file a court motion arguing that Gov. Greg Abbott's order restricting the release of some Texas jail inmates during the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutionally discriminates against poor defendants and takes away judges' power to make individual release decisions.The city of El Paso updates its previous stay-at-home order with stronger restrictions.Eighty-three residents and staff members at The Resort in Texas City test positive for the virus. That comes less than a day after San Antonio officials announced that 67 out of 84 patients at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had been infected.President Donald Trump says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans wear a "simple, cloth face covering" when they are in public.Two dozen Texas City nursing home residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are treated with hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump has touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19, even as medical experts urge caution because it has yet to be vetted for that purpose through robust clinical trials.The Texas Democratic Party files a federal lawsuit in San Antonio. They argue that holding traditional elections during the coronavirus pandemic would impose unconstitutional and illegal burdens on voters unless state law is clarified to expand voting by mail.The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules that the state may continue to prohibit all abortions except those for patients whose pregnancies threaten their lives or health.Harris County's misdemeanor judges, criminal defense organizations and the NAACP of Texas sue Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, arguing that orders restricting the release of some jail inmates during the pandemic violate the constitutional separation of powers and discriminate against poor criminal defendants. The plaintiffs are represented in part by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Texas Fair Defense Project.The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and other civil rights attorneys lead a federal lawsuit against Dallas County, asking for the immediate release of all county jail inmates who are over 50 or have medical conditions.A federal judge in Austin rules that some abortions may proceed.A federal appeals court once again lends support to state officials and prohibits abortions under all but a few narrow circumstances.- Gov. Greg Abbott at an April 10 news conference, where he presented data from several key counties that he said showed the spread was starting to decelerate in most of them.Abortion providers ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take emergency action to restore "essential, time-sensitive medication abortion services."The Texas Supreme Court revives Gov. Greg Abbott's order restricting the release of some jail inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Greg Abbott announces initial steps to reopen Texas businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, including a plan for the next week to loosen surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allow all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopen state parks. He also announces that public and private school classrooms will remain closed for the remainder of the school year to avoid quickening the spread of COVID-19.A Houston-area doctor who is also a conservative political activist sues to block Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's recent order requiring residents over 10 years old to wear face masks in public places for 30 days, with some narrow exceptions.Restaurants, retail outlets and movie theaters are allowed to reopen at 25% occupancy in Texas after being closed for weeks to fight the spread of the virus.Gov. Greg Abbott announces he'll allow hair salons and pools in Texas to reopen on May 8 and gyms to reopen on May 18.Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who defied orders to keep her business closed during the pandemic, was released from jail. She had been in jail two days before after being sentenced to seven days, but the Texas Supreme Court granted a motion to release her.The order came soon after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was modifying his recent executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate jail time for Texans who violate the restrictions.Barbers report being booked through the day due to pent-up demand related to the coronavirus. Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest directive, shops could reopen at 25% occupancy. Hairstylists had a set of rules they needed to follow: one customer at a time, a recommended appointment-only system, styling stations 6 feet apart and a strong recommendation that stylists wear masks.Gov. Greg Abbott announces his next wave of reopenings designed to restart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, saying child care facilities can reopen immediately and bars can open May 22 at limited capacity. Abbott exempted two hot-spot regions - Amarillo and El Paso - from his reopenings, saying they would need to wait a week - until May 29.Texas bars, bowling alleys and other businesses are allowed to reopen at the start of Memorial Day weekend as long as they limit the number of customers to 25% of their occupancy. And restaurants were able to start operating at 50% capacity.- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a May 22 interview with Fox News.Gov. Greg Abbott allows food courts in shopping malls to reopen immediately. Abbott encourages malls to designate one or more people who are responsible for enforcing social distancing and ensuring tables are cleaned and disinfected between uses. Driver education programs also resume operations immediately.Gov. Greg Abbott and state and local health officials express confidence that they have made major progress in containing a hot spot of the new coronavirus in the Amarillo area.- Gov. Greg Abbott at a May 27 press conference.Water parks begin operations with limited occupancy.Recreational sports programs for adults can restart.Gov. Greg Abbott announces his third phase of reopening Texas businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing virtually all of them to operate at 50% capacity.Texas hits a new daily high in COVID-19 cases with 2,504 new cases reported.Democrats and civic organizations that sued to expand voting by mail based on a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus ask a state appeals court to dismiss their case after the Texas Supreme Court guts it.Restaurants begin operating at 75% capacity.The new coronavirus kills more than 2,000 Texans. Texans under the age of 30 test positive for the new coronavirus at a higher rate than before.The Texas Workforce Commission decides to restore its work-search requirement beginning July 6.Nine mayors of Texas' biggest cities urge Gov. Greg Abbott to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks.- Gov. Greg Abbott at a June 16 press conferenceBexar and Hidalgo counties impose new mask rules for local businesses.Gov. Greg Abbott tells state lawmakers that students will be returning to public schools in person this fall.Texas coronavirus hospitalizations hit record highs for a full week.Amusement parks and carnivals are allowed to open at 50% capacity.Texas reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the fourth time in five days. State health officials attribute this to a data entry backlog in Harris County and Texans gathering at bars, beaches and other social events like graduation parties.Gov. Greg Abbott encourages Texans to stay home if they can, use hand sanitizer, keep 6 feet of distance from others and wear masks, but says "closing down Texas again will always be the last option."- Gov. Greg Abbott at a June 22 press conferenceTexas education officials delay an expected announcement of school reopening guidelines, but a draft plan shows the state taking a light-handed role in coronavirus prevention measures.Gov. Greg Abbott directs a state health agency to enact new safety standards for child care centers during the coronavirus. The governor also recommends that Texans stay at home.Texas' positivity rate becomes 10.42%, a level the state hasn't seen since mid-April, when Texas was under a stay-at-home order. In early May, Gov. Greg Abbott said anything over 10% was cause for alarm.Visitors from Texas will have to quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, governors announce.Lawmakers from both parties urge the Trump administration to keep funding seven coronavirus testing sites.Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University officials say masks will be non-negotiable in the fall.Gov. Greg Abbott pauses any further phases of reopening businesses in Texas. He also stops elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.As Texas finishes a second week of record hospitalizations, some local officials eye convention centers and stadiums as potential overflow facilities.Gov. Greg Abbott shuts bars down again and scales back restaurant capacity to 50%. Before this, bars were able to operate at 50% occupancy and restaurants at 75%.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services decides to keep funding five of its seven community-based coronavirus testing sites in Texas.More than 30 bar owners sue Gov. Greg Abbott over his order to close bars again after he allowed them to reopen for a little more than a month.Abbott puts a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties in order to preserve hospital capacity for coronavirus patients.Plus, officials in Harris, Bexar, Dallas and Travis counties have either called on or reached out to the governor in recent days, expressing a desire to implement local restrictions for their regions.In a reversal of his previous statements, Gov. Greg Abbott issues a statewide mask mandate as Texas scrambles to get its coronavirus surge under control.The U.S. Supreme Court says it won't fast-track a bid by Texas Democrats to decide whether all Texas voters can vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.The State Fair of Texas is canceled because of ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. This is the event's first cancellation since World War II.Masks for students and teachers will be mandatory in counties with more than 20 active COVID-19 cases when public schools resume in-person classes this fall, the Texas Education Agency announces.Gov. Greg Abbott expands his ban on elective medical procedures Thursday to cover more than 100 counties across much of the state.More than 3,000 Texans have died from the coronavirus and counties are preparing for even more deaths by expanding their capacities to store bodies.The Republican Party of Texas' executive committee votes to hold its statewide convention online, concluding a weekslong whirlwind of controversy and legal battles over initial plans to hold an in-person event during the worsening coronavirus pandemic.As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott says there is no statewide shutdown looming.Texas reached 4,020 deaths only 10 days after crossing the 3,000 threshold.The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, expires, and housing attorneys are concerned about a potential surge in evictions across Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal eviction moratorium prevented landlords from taking new eviction actions against renters who haven't paid their rent on certain federally backed properties.Texas reaches another grim milestone by surpassing 5,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. In doing so, the state reported 1,000 deaths in six days, four days faster than it took to hit that total the previous time.The Texas Health and Human Services Commission releases its first list of COVID-19 cases and deaths with details about individual Texas nursing homes - after insisting for months that the information was not subject to public disclosure because of privacy laws. The numbers show that COVID-19 infections have exploded in Texas nursing homes in July, with 8,291 confirmed cases through July 27 - four times more than the number of cases recorded in all of June.Texas families now have until Aug. 21 to apply for the Pandemic EBT card, which pays $285 for each student who received free and reduced-price meals.Local health officials do not have the authority to shut down all schools in their vicinity while COVID-19 cases rise, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in nonbinding guidance.