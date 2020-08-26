hurricane laura

National Weather Service evacuates Lake Charles office as Hurricane Laura approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- The National Weather Service evacuated its office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as Hurricane Laura approached the Gulf Coast.

NWS meteorologists in Brownsville, Texas, assumed forecasting duties for the Lake Charles office. Lake Charles television station KPLC-TV also evacuated their studios in advance of the storm.

Mandatory evacuations ordered Tuesday for Calcasieu Parish impacted more than 200,000 residents, including in Lake Charles. Neighboring Cameron Parish to the south is also under a mandatory order.

Laura strengthened Wednesday into a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be "unsurvivable" and capable of sinking entire communities. Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate and worried that not enough had fled.

VIDEO: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains what storm surge is and how it can be dangerous during a tropical system.



The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called "extremely dangerous." Drawing energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the system was on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

A Category 4 hurricane can cause damage so catastrophic that power outages may last for months in places, and wide areas could be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Click here for the latest information about Hurricane Laura.

PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianatropical weatherhurricane laurasevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
4PM UPDATE: Cat. 4 storm Laura will cause "catastrophic damage"
Houstonians who aren't evacuating need to stay off roads
State sends C-130s to Port Arthur for 'last chance' evacuation
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4PM UPDATE: Cat. 4 storm Laura will cause "catastrophic damage"
Galveston Co. residents running out of time to evacuate, judge said
Wednesday NBA playoff games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Gov. Abbott adds 3 more TX counties to disaster declaration
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
State sends C-130s to Port Arthur for 'last chance' evacuation
Harris County Judge signs disaster declaration
Show More
H-E-B, Kroger closing stores at 6 p.m. ahead of Laura
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
Port Arthur residents 'won't risk it' ahead of Hurricane Laura
3 mistakes to avoid while preparing for Hurricane Laura
How you can help Hurricane Laura victims
More TOP STORIES News