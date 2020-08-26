Galveston's "castle house" has provided over a century of refuge

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) -- If you take a walk down Market Street in Galveston, there's a good chance you'll miss "The Castle House."Hidden behind two ivy-covered gates, this house has been on Galveston Island since the late 1890s, which means it's seen its share of bad storms."This place has been a refuge for many years," said owner Mark Metzger, who is an attorney in Galveston. "During the 1900 storm, everyone who took refuge here survived."The property began as a German bakery, has spent time as a restaurant, and currently contains living spaces. Metzger says the building's construction is responsible for its resiliency."It's full concrete and steel reinforced," he said.Mark purchased the building in 2017, and said the waters from Harvey didn't enter the property. He's fully aware of the building's legacy, and says he and his wife, Jenna, are here to help their neighbors in dire situations."We stick around here," said Metzger. "We have a lot of neighbors that are elderly, and they can come here."Metzger, a Marine, says helping others is an integral part of his life."It goes back to old-fashioned family values," he said. "You're here to help each other. If you're not going to do that, I don't know why you're breathing air on this Earth."