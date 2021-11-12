holiday shopping

Nutcracker Market is back in person in full swing at NRG

Crowds return with in-person Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston holiday shoppers, the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market - The Redo is finally here!

The cherished shopping extravaganza, which has been known to draw more than 100,000 attendees, runs Nov. 11-14 at the NRG Center.

Technically, the market celebrated its 40th year in 2020, but COVID-19 cancellations pushed the in-person festivities to this year.

Crowds are back in force after the fan favorite event went virtual in 2020. If you're headed to the event, be sure to leave plenty of time and plan for crowds. By midday Friday, the parking lots closest to the NRG Center facility appeared full nearly to capacity, with some tailgate parties in full swing.

Once shoppers make it inside, plan for long lines and packed aisles.

Shoppers can expect to see apparel, accessories, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, and much more will fill the halls of NRG.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to give back to the Houston Ballet Foundation, its academy and scholarship programs. Eleven percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from admission and special event tickets, supports various programs of Houston Ballet and its Academy. Since its inception, Nutcracker Market has contributed $ 75.3 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation.
