27 best gifts for women, from stress relievers to top-rated tech

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Shopping for the special woman in your life can be tough, especially when you don't know what they want. To make your shopping just a little bit easier, we've rounded up the best gifts for women, including personalized gifts, gifts under $50 and tech gifts. Whether she likes to dance in the living room to her favorite tunes or destress with a long hot bath, here are the 26 best gifts for her.

Indy Sunglasses INDY x NÜTRL Sunglasses $49 Shop now at Indy Sunglasses

These fun, bright sunglasses are a great way to shield your eyes from the harsh sun and add some color to your outfits this summer. There are three styles available, and each pair is designed after NÜTRL's famous vodka seltzers (black cherry, pineapple and orange). If you look closely enough, you'll also find a secret quote on the inside of the frames. Plus, they're all anti-glare, impact-resistant and scratch-resistant, so you know they're built to last.

Amazon Yves Saint Laurent Feminine Fragrance Must-Haves $35 Shop Now

I love these scents from Yves Saint Laurent because of how long it lasts and its not overpowering. These smaller samples are great for the girls who want to try out the scent but not commit with a full-size

15% off Nordstrom Benefit Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint $20.40

$24.00 Shop Now

Beauty influencers using lip stains as blush has become a trending makeup hack. What I love about this product is that it comes in five different shades and goes well with any skin tone. You can layer it or apply it under your favorite lipgloss to get your desired tint.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Super Plush Robe $99 Shop Now

If she loves to lounge after a long day of work, get her this Brooklinen Plush Robe. It's made from soft Turkish cotton and also has built-in pockets for any snacks she needs. Buy it now in 10 different colors.

Target Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98 Shop Now

These are some of my favorite leggings, thanks to their slim fit and seamless design. It's available in multiple sizes and in both petite and tall options

26% off Amazon Sharper Image Revel Airflow Styler $198

$269.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This 6-in-1 hair styling tool can style both curly and straight hair. It has three heat and three power settings and comes with various attachments allowing you to curl, hair dry or detangle your hair with ease.

16% off Amazon COSORI Small Air Fryer $49.80

$59.99 Shop Now

For the cook in your life, get the Cosori air fryer. This appliance can air fry, bake and reheat, plus it comes with a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleanup.

Amazon JBL Clip 4 $79.95 Shop Now

This portable speaker can clip onto her work tote, beach bag or travel carry-on. It is both waterproof and dustproof and comes with 10 hours of battery life per charge, according to the brand.

Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 $76.50 Shop Now

Instant cameras are a great way to immortalize your favorite memories. This 1-pound camera also has a built-in selfie mirror and automatically adjusts exposure and flash settings, depending on your environment.

24% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $189

$249.00 Shop Now

These earbuds are a crowd favorite for their excellent noise-cancellation features and comfortable fit. They come with four ear tip sizes and are both sweat and water-resistant.

14% off Glossier Glossier The Makeup Set $48

$56 Shop Now

This essential set comes with a blush, mascara and brow gel. You can also customize the set to include her favorite shades.

Uncommon Goods A Little Pampering Gift Set $44 Shop Now

She'll get a soy candle, body oil, shower steamer, soap and unscented lip balm in this gift set. Choose between lavender and citrus scents and give her the gift of relaxation.

Amazon BAIMEI Gua Sha & Jade Roller $9.99 5% off with coupon code below product's price Shop Now

A jade roller can help massage your skin and a gua sha can reduce the appearance of fine lines, This affordable set has both and comes in a pre-packaged gift box.

7% off Amazon Apple Watch SE $259

$279 Shop Now

A smartwatch can help her track fitness stats and monitor her sleep. It can also sync her texts and calendars from her smartphone. Choose between two sizes and multiple band colors to personalize this gift for her.

13% off Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $129.06

$149.99 Shop Now

This smart mug can keep her tea or coffee warm for up to 80 minutes. It's hand wash only but has a scratch-resistant coating for durability

25% off Walmart Crocs Men's and Women's Unisex Baya Lined Clogs $44.95

$59.99 Shop Now

I love these baya-lined crocs because they give you the comfort of a clog and keep your toes warm in this cold weather. You can even wear these around the house as slippers

Cariuma Cariuma Canvas Sneakers $85 Shop Now

Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. These canvas sneakers are extremely comfortable for long hours of wear, in my personal experience, and pair well with both my casual and work fits. Choose between 17 colors with this environmentally-friendly gift for her.

20% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases $79.20

$99 Shop Now

These soft, breathable pillowcases are available in various colors and come with a 10-year warranty. They come highly recommended by Cozy Earth shoppers on the brand's website and are also currently on sale.

20% off Amazon HyperX Cloud III $79.99

$99.99 Shop Now

If she's a gamer, get her a pair of new gaming headphones from HyperX. These padded over-ear headphones come with a noise-canceling microphone and a flexible aluminum frame for a better fit.

GreatestGee Mail Courier Bag $140 to $180 Shop now

This cool crossbody comes from the mind of NYC-based designer Giancarlo Cipri. It's modeled after the USPS flat tray and is a one-of-a-kind product that can be paired with jeans or a little black dress.

Gorjana Gorjana Tanner Hoops $65 Shop Now

Every woman needs a good pair of hoop earrings, and these ones from Gorjana are gold-plated and feature a lightweight design. They're also versatile enough to wear with both casual and evening outfits.

MasterClass MasterClass Membership $120 to $240 Shop Now

MasterClass offers online courses from industry professionals in acting, writing, cooking and more. Gift them an individual membership or buy a duo membership so you can both learn a new skill together.

34% off Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $99

$150 Shop Now

This pan does the job of 10 different pieces of cookware, including sauteeing, frying, searing, boiling and baking. The new version is oven-safe and available In four limited edition colors.

Little Words Project You Got This Stretch Bracelet $25 Shop Now

Little Words Project is known for its motivational and customizable bracelets, and this one features the phrase "You Got This" on it.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $189.99 Shop Now

For book lovers, get the Kindle Paperwhite, which is both waterproof and has an adjustable display. It also has a 10-week battery life, according to the brand, so she'll rarely need to spring for a recharge.

Amazon Victrola Vintage Record Player $49.93 Shop Now

This retro-style record player doubles as a portable speaker and a decor piece. It weighs under three pounds and connects to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.