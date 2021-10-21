plane crash

NTSB looking into maintenance history of MD-87 jet in Waller County crash

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NTSB gives update Waller County plane crash investigation

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As the investigation continues into an MD-87 plane crash in Waller County, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is looking into the aircraft's maintenance history.

The crash happened shortly after takeoff mid-morning Tuesday. The plane ended up in a field at the Houston Executive Airport, near Brookshire.

During Thursday's briefing, NTSB board member Michael Graham said the agency is analyzing cell phone video of the scene, which shows the plane on the runway as it was braking.

In addition, they are also looking into the aircraft's maintenance history, as this was the plane's first flight since December 2020. The NTSB said it is going to take a few weeks to gather all the evidence to figure out what happened. But so far, the team has already recovered the black boxes from the crash.

LISTEN: Dispatcher directs first-responders to crash scene
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News obtained emergency dispatcher's audio that directs first-responders to the site of a crash near Houston Executive Airport.



Since the incident, FAA officials added that the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart the executive airport just after 10 a.m. CT.



According to Graham, a flight mechanic on board managed to open the main cabin door and helped get all 18 passengers and three crew members out of the fiery wreckage safely. Two people were sent to the hospital.

The youngest person on board was a 10-year-old, officials said.

In the latest update, Graham added that tire marks on the runway indicated an aborted takeoff. It's still unclear why the plane aborted, but Graham said the NTSB did not find any debris on the runway or in the grass before the crash.

WATCH: Expert offers insight into what may have happened in plane crash
EMBED More News Videos

An aviation expert looks at the circumstances surrounding the plane crash during an aborted takeoff from Houston Executive Airport.



At this time, the agency is still interviewing the flight crew, passengers and any witnesses at the scene. They are also analyzing data recorded.
SEE ALSO:

Texas plane crash: No one seriously injured after MD-87 jet heading to Boston crashes on takeoff

Federal investigators at site of MD-87 plane crash in Waller County

Aviation analyst weighs in on Waller Co. plane crash: 'It must have been something very worrisome'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countyntsbplane accidentfirefaafirefightersinvestigationplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Federal investigators at site of MD-87 plane crash in Waller Co.
Boston-bound jet crashes on takeoff west of Houston with 21 on board
Aviation weighs in on what might have gone wrong in plane crash
Houston executive 1 of 21 on board jet when it crashed in field
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News