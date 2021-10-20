plane crash

Federal investigators at site of MD-87 plane crash in Waller County

The plane is registered to J. Alan Kent, a Houston developer, who was onboard during the crash near Houston Executive Airport
By , , and
EMBED <>More Videos

Federal investigators at site of MD-87 plane crash in Waller Co.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal investigators are at the Waller County site where a private plane carrying 21 people crashed on takeoff.

Miraculously, all of the 18 passengers and three crewmembers made it out of the fiery wreckage safely. Two people were sent to the hospital.

The youngest person on board was a 10-year-old, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after takeoff mid-morning Tuesday, the plane ending up in a field at the Houston Executive Airport, near Brookshire, Texas.

WATCH: Plane goes down near Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 coverage from SkyEye shows the wreckage of the plane crash. The Waller County sheriff says 21 people were on board, but all made it out safely.



Photos obtained by ABC13 show black smoke coming from a field around the scene of the crash.

From above the scene, SkyEye captured firefighters attempting to douse flames of the wreckage, with the aircraft's tail intact.

WATCH: ABC13's Ted Oberg breaks down tire tracks from plane incidents
EMBED More News Videos

Tire tracks show that the plane never really got off the ground. Here's what we saw from SkyEye.



Since the incident, FAA officials identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-87, adding that the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart the executive airport just after 10 a.m. CT.

LISTEN: Dispatcher directs first-responders to crash scene
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News obtained emergency dispatcher's audio that directs first-responders to the site of a crash near Houston Executive Airport.


"During the departure, it looked like a normal departure. Like I said, once it got behind the hangers I could not tell myself what was going on with the aircraft," said the airport's executive director Andrew Perry. "It should have been up in the air. I knew something was wrong and then a couple of seconds later, we saw the fireball and went rushing to the scene."

Eyewitness News learned the plane is registered under the name of J. Alan Kent, who is the corporate owner of Flair Builders, a custom home builder based in Spring.

SEE MORE: Prominent Houston home builder onboard plane that crashed
EMBED More News Videos

J. Alan Kent, a builder from the Spring area, is OK after he was aboard the plane during the crash.



In a phone call with Kent, he confirmed he was on board at the time of the crash and that the group was headed to Boston for a trip to the American League Championship Series game between the Astros and the Red Sox.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. They are providing an update in the video above.

It can take anywhere from days to weeks to determine the cause of the crash.

WATCH: Expert offers insight into what may have happened in plane crash
EMBED More News Videos

An aviation expert looks at the circumstances surrounding the plane crash during an aborted takeoff from Houston Executive Airport.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countyntsbplane accidentfirefaafirefightersinvestigationplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
NTSB looking into maintenance history of jet in Waller County crash
Boston-bound jet crashes on takeoff west of Houston with 21 on board
Aviation weighs in on what might have gone wrong in plane crash
Houston executive 1 of 21 on board jet when it crashed in field
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News