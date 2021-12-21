Police officer tracks down stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony

LEWISVILLE, Texas -- North Texas newly weds were robbed while last-minute shopping before their wedding at the décor superstore "At Home" on Friday.
Sam and Emery Bundy said they were checking out when a random woman switched their carts, taking Mrs. Bundy's purse.
Inside her purse was thousands of dollars in cash and their wedding rings, which are also family heirlooms.
ABC8/ WFAA spoke with Lewisville police officer, Charles Bonar, who took it upon himself to find the thief.
Bonar scrubbed through hours worth of video to find the suspects and return the precious rings just hours before the Bundy's wedding ceremony.
"I was able to review vehicles matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and comb through those and found a tag," Officer Bonar said.
The suspects will not be facing charges because the bride wanted nothing more than to get their rings back.
