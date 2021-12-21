jewelry theft

Police officer tracks down stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony

EMBED <>More Videos

Police officer tracks down stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony

LEWISVILLE, Texas -- North Texas newly weds were robbed while last-minute shopping before their wedding at the décor superstore "At Home" on Friday.

Sam and Emery Bundy said they were checking out when a random woman switched their carts, taking Mrs. Bundy's purse.

Inside her purse was thousands of dollars in cash and their wedding rings, which are also family heirlooms.

ABC8/ WFAA spoke with Lewisville police officer, Charles Bonar, who took it upon himself to find the thief.

Bonar scrubbed through hours worth of video to find the suspects and return the precious rings just hours before the Bundy's wedding ceremony.

"I was able to review vehicles matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and comb through those and found a tag," Officer Bonar said.

The suspects will not be facing charges because the bride wanted nothing more than to get their rings back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascrimerobberyjewelry theftwedding
JEWELRY THEFT
Man wanted for $40K worth of wig and jewelry theft
Man on the run after Galleria jewelry store robbery
Do you know this man wanted for $22K worth of jewelry theft?
Woman charged for renting luxury cars used in Galleria robberies
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News