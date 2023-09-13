Teen among suspects arrested for alleged theft of $18K worth of jewelry from Zales in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was among the suspects arrested for allegedly stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a Zales in Montgomery County.

On Sept. 10, at about 2:25 a.m., officers with the Shenandoah Police Department were wrapping up a DWI investigation when a sergeant noticed a white Toyota SUV headed northbound on the North Freeway service road. Police said the passing vehicle was driving at a high speed and did not have its lights on.

Officers said that it was around that time that they received a call of a burglary at the Zales in the Portofino Shopping Center, and several men were seen smashing glasses and taking jewelry items.

Police followed the suspects in the white Toyota, who attempted to flee but were eventually stopped near the 400 block of Nursery Road when a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy deployed spikes.

The suspects inside the vehicle reportedly fled on foot. Authorities said jewelry and burglary tools were seen in the vehicle, confirming they were the suspects in the Zales incident.

Two of the suspects were arrested, and a third suspect managed to escape but was later found by a deputy.

While the suspects' names were not released, authorities said one man was from Katy, the second man was from Houston, and they also detained a 15-year-old. All three have been charged with burglary of a building. The driver was also charged with evading in a vehicle.

In all, authorities said they recovered nearly $18,000 worth of jewelry and returned it to Zales.