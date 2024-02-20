Jeweler admits he was shot several times during apparent drug deal in Second Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot several times and robbed in Houston's Second Ward on Monday night, and investigators say it happened during a drug deal.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the driveway of the parking garage at the Forth at Navigation apartment complex on Navigation Boulevard.

The Houston Police Department said the man in his 30s is a jeweler and told police he was meeting up with someone to make a sale, but later admitted to detectives he was there to buy a "large amount of narcotics."

That's when things went south.

The man told police he believed he was set up because two men wearing hoodies jumped him, beat him, shot him several times, and then robbed him before taking off.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is stable.

It's unclear exactly what the suspects got away with.

Police said they are trying to figure out if one of the suspects was also shot.

"The victim, possibly, was able to shoot his own firearm, striking one of the suspects. If that's the case, we are checking all of the hospitals now trying to find another victim," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

According to police, the man described the suspects as two Black men wearing hoodies who drove away in a four-door car.

Police did not have any further description of the suspects.

When the case was being investigated as a jewelry sale gone wrong, HPD gave the reminder that if you are going to sell items, especially to someone you don't know, do it in a well-lit place, preferably in the daytime, and make sure there are other people around.

