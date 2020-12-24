Woman finds husband shot to death outside north Houston apartment on Christmas Eve

North officers are on a shooting at 8000 Bauman Rd. Officers found male to be deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a tragic start to Christmas Eve for one north Houston family after a woman walked outside and found her husband dead in the roadway.Houston police responded to a reported shooting on Bauman Road near Rebecca Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.The woman told police she heard arguing and gunshots from outside her apartment. She went outside and found her husband with multiple gunshot wounds in the street, police said.Police believe her husband got into an argument with several men in the driveway before one of them shot and killed him.Investigators say a white, older model SUV fled the scene.If you know anything about the shooting, investigators urge you to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).