Video shows firefighter spraying water over north Houston church that collapsed in fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The roof collapsed during a large fire at a church early Thursday morning in north Houston. Video from the scene shows a firefighter atop a ladder, spraying water over the church.

Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ at 4127 Airline Drive caught on fire at about 5:30 a.m., according to a witness ABC13 spoke to.

Jimmy Lopez had just woken up to get ready for work when his brother, Xavier, texted him a video of the fire.

"I come out quick, check on the fire. Next thing you know, the building comes down," Jimmy said.

Xavier said the flames appeared small at first, but as time went on, they grew large.

"From where my car is at, I could feel the heat from the flames," he said.

The Houston Fire Department said no one was inside the church at the time, so there are no injuries.

According to Pastor Clifton Walls, the assistant pastor we spoke to, the church is close to 100 years old. Walls said it shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but the congregation was still active. The last service held there was a funeral in 2021.

Arson investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

