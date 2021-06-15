2 overnight carjackings and shootings on Houston's northside could be connected, officials say

North Belt officers are on a shooting at 11000 Ella Blvd. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local law enforcement agencies are investigating two overnight carjacking attempts and shootings that they believe could be connected.One man was shot when thieves tried to steal his truck at a gas station off the North Freeway near Rankin.About 15 minutes later, one suspect was shot on Ella near Greens Parkway, during another attempted carjacking.If you look at the timing and locations of the two attempted carjackings, which were only about two and a half miles apart, it makes sense that investigators believe they are related.Both of the scenes are at gas stations on Houston's north side.The first incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a 7/11 gas station off I-45 near Rankin.Harris County sheriff's deputies say a man in his 50s was pumping gas when he was approached by two suspects who had a gun.The suspects, who investigators say are in their late teens or early 20s, demanded the victim's car.Deputies say the victim did not comply and instead fought back. He ended up getting shot in the chest.That victim was transported to Ben Taub and is expected to survive.As for the suspects, they both got away in a black car, possibly a Chrysler 300 or Dodge Charger.Deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the 7/11 gas station.The second attempted carjacking happened on Ella near Greens Parkway at a Chevron gas station. Houston police are investigating at the scene.This time, the victim was inside the gas station when a suspect was allegedly trying to steal a car.Investigators say the victim came out of the store, realized what was happening, and pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the suspect a few times.The victim then got into the car and left. The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Police say there was at least one more suspect, or possibly two, who managed to get away.Investigators at both scenes were looking for a black Chrysler 300.If you know anything about the suspects in either case, contact Houston police or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.