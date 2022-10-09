Robbery victim accidentally shot by security guard attempting to stop armed suspect, police say

A robbery victim was accidentally shot by a security guard attempting to stop an armed suspect in north Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard accidentally shot a man who was being robbed in an attempt to stop an armed suspect in north Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a nightclub in the 9900 block of the North Freeway at about 3:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with two gunshot wounds on his back who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators said two masked men got out of a gray Charger and attempted to rob the victim and his brother at gunpoint.

The security guard working at the nightclub noticed what was happening and immediately took action, according to police.

According to investigators, one of the robbery suspects grabbed the victim when the security guard opened fire twice.

"Unfortunately, when he discharged his weapon, he struck the (victim) in the back," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

The suspect ran away but the security guard chased him down and was able to take him into custody until Houston police arrived, according to Izaguirre.

The other suspect reportedly fled the scene in the gray Charger.