gas prices

North Carolina gas station lowers prices to $2.25 to give community break at the pump

The station in Burnsville ran out of gas in a few hours, but the owners plan to drop the price again soon.
By Karina Nova
EMBED <>More Videos

NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community

NORTH CAROLINA -- Imagine buying gas for about $2 a gallon.

That's hard to come by these days, but lucky drivers in North Carolina were able to get it for $2.25 a gallon.

Gas station owners in Burnsville said they wanted to help people during this time, so they took a loss and dropped their prices.

Their customers were very thankful.

RELATED: Name brand or generic? What to know about buying cheaper gas amid soaring fuel prices

"I think that's really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us," customer Caylie Vess said. "I think it's really good of them."

The cheap gas was available from just before noon to about 5 p.m., when it ran out.

The station is expecting another delivery Thursday night or Friday morning.

The owners plan to drop the price again soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinamoneygas pricesact of kindnessgas stationu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Houston nonprofit organizations feel impact of higher fuel prices
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
Thieves steal over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
TOP STORIES
Man accused of shooting supervisor to death, HPD says
Harvey victim finally receives new home years after the storm
Lack of help for Cy-Fair student shows dire state of teacher shortage
Rain returns late Thursday
Houston nonprofit organizations feel impact of higher fuel prices
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
City of Galveston considering changes to public bus services
Show More
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000
Ride share driver completing ride from Louisiana to Houston missing
All-clear at Hobby after report of possible threat, officials say
Man found shot to death in southeast Houston, HPD says
Suspect wanted for taking off with $15K necklace, Humble PD says
More TOP STORIES News