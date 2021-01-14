No Layups: Why is Houston sports such a hot mess?

Or perhaps the better question is: why is Houston sports such a hot mess?
Well, this is something all Houston sports fans would like to know, and whew, y'all, there has been a lot going on.
But we aren't afraid of hard topics around here, so that's what ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali will be talking about on this episode of "No Layups."
The guys will be checking in with someone who knows the Houston franchise well, former Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy.
Van Gundy was at the helm for four seasons, where he coached All-Stars Steve Francis, Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming.
Since leaving the Rockets, he's spent his time observing the game from the broadcasting booth as a commentator instead of on the sideline.
He was reportedly up for the gig again after coach Mike D'Antoni became a free agent in September 2020.
D'Antoni is now an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets, which is where Harden is headed. Oh, the irony.
But there is plenty more Rockets' talk where that comes from, Red Nation.
Also joining the show will be former Houston Rocket Maurice Taylor and Craig Ackerman, current radio play-by-play radio announcer for the team.
Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta also released a statement Thursday, a day after the blockbuster trade including his former player.
"James has provided us with so many great memories as we've watched him grow from Sixth Man of the Year to a perennial All-Star and MVP," Fertitta's statement read in part. "My family and I also want to thank James for his many off the court contributions, including generous charitable donations and multiple annual community events. We wish James the best of luck and will always be grateful for the memories."
Harden was traded to the Rockets in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.
Statement from Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. pic.twitter.com/wzCZliMnH4— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 14, 2021
Thank you, @JHarden13. pic.twitter.com/kcrSTts9GE— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 14, 2021
