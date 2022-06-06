nigeria

At least 35 killed in 'satanic' attack on Catholic church in Nigeria, officials say

Nigeria church attack: 'What I saw yesterday was far beyond whatever I have seen before in my life,' one doctor said
By Morgan Winsor and James Bwala
EMBED <>More Videos

Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least 50 dead

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Dozens of people are feared to have died after gunmen attacked a church in Nigeria, a U.S. official briefed on the massacre told ABC News.

An explosion and attackers armed with guns killed dozens of people and injured many more at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Nigeria's Ondo State on Sunday, government officials reported.

At least 50 people, including several children, were killed in the attack, The Associated Press reported, citing local officials.

St Francis Catholic Church following an explosion in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

AP Photo/Rahaman A Yusuf



The explosion occurred outside the church during Mass celebrating Pentecost Sunday, followed by gunmen storming the church and shooting sporadically, officials said. The assailants also killed passersby who were hit by stray bullets.

Nigerian authorities vowed to "hunt" the gunmen down and "make them pay," Governor of Nigeria's Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said in a statement.

Akeredolu is "shocked" and "deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people," according to the statement.

RELATED: 9 shot, girl, 14, killed in Phoenix strip mall shooting

"The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years," he said. "It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state."
State security agencies have been deployed to the community, according to a statement by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Nigeria. Priests and bishops in the parish have are safe, the diocese said.

Akeredolu will travel to Ondo State in the coming days, he said, urging the community to remain "calm and vigilant."

"We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals," he said.

ABC News' James Bwala contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencecatholic churchmass shootingshootingnigeriau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
NIGERIA
Nigerians to celebrate independence day with Houston festival
15 live African snails found in woman's luggage at IAH, officials say
Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says
Houston couple stuck in Nigeria tries to bring adopted kids home
TOP STORIES
Ex-husband accused of fatally shooting woman after breaking into home
15 rounds fired during shootout involving HPD officer, police say
Missing couple found in the woods in Roman Forest, deputies say
Dangerous heat possible this week
Houston family offers $10k for information on 2021 deadly hit-and-run
Police shut down rowdy beach party on Texas City Dike Pier
Local leaders to gather for vigil in support of Brittney Griner
Show More
Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details
Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns
Rental owners in Houston-area could soon pay fee for operating permit
Pedestrian killed in northwest Houston on FM 1960, police say
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
More TOP STORIES News