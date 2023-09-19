The Houston area is home to tens of thousands of Nigerian Americans, many of whom are undoubtedly closely watching the political situation in Nigeria.

FBI to release 2,500 documents related to Nigerian president after request filed by journalist

Nigeria is the most populated African country with more than 200 million residents. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023 after a contentious election.

Last month, an appeals court in Nigeria rejected claims by the president's political opponents challenging the legitimacy of Tinubu's election, including his qualifications for the office.

Last week, the FBI announced plans to release 2,500 documents related to Tinubu -- 500 per month beginning in October -- to comply with a Freedom of Information Request filed by investigative Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin and others.

Hundeyin, also the founder of West Africa Weekly, an online news platform, joined the ABC13 Eyewitness News at 9 a.m. to talk about the accusations against Tinubu.

