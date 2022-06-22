dog attack

NE Harris Co. dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from his injuries

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man loses legs after vicious dog attack in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Huffman-area man died over the weekend after three dogs attacked him on June 9 as he was walking home.

The video above is from a previous report.

Relatives identify the victim as 51-year-old Nicolas Vazquez.

According to neighbors, the attack happened after 9 p.m. Calvin Stoy saw Vazquez walk by. He heard dogs barking and then he heard some moans. Stoy found Vazquez in a ditch at Havard near Crosby-Huffman Road and said he had to fight off the neighbor's dogs.

"Both legs were torn up bad, hands and arms. He had bites on his head. He was in really bad shape. He lost a lot of blood," Stoy told ABC13.

Vasquez's legs were amputated below the knee, Vazquez's sister-in-law, Maria Castillo, said in a previous report.

She said this is the second time the dogs attacked him in a month. The pit bull-terrier mixes have been terrorizing the neighborhood for weeks, residents said.

Harris County Animal Control seized the dogs the night of the attack. They were under quarantine as of June 10, according to the Harris County Public Health's Veterinary Public Health Division.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they found a hole in the fence and the dogs had blood on them.

"You're responsible for what your dogs do," Stoy said.

Vazquez's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the medical bills he incurred while in the hospital. You can make a donation on the GFM website.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyman injuredman attackeddog attackanimal attack
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from injuries
HCSO asks public for help with dog attack that caused man to lose legs
Man loses legs after vicious dog attack in NE Harris Co.
Mother of 4-year-old killed in dog attack speaks out
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot by police in SW Houston dies, HPD says
Construction workers find body of man in water in SE Harris Co.
TX senator sues DPS for not releasing Uvalde records
Houston man identified as suspect shot and killed by DPS trooper
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
What is a gas tax holiday?
2nd Uvalde Senate hearing focuses on mental health resources for kids
Show More
Triple digit heat for the next 5 days of summer
Uvalde City Council denies Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request
11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in NW Harris Co.
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name
Man wanted by Friendswood police for church burglary
More TOP STORIES News