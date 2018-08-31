AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --New video shows the moment a serial bomber detonated an explosive in Austin, killing himself and putting his 18-day reign of terror to an end.
Austin police say Mark Conditt was behind five explosions in March that gripped Texas' capital city, killing two people and injuring five others.
Helicopter video, released Friday as part of a meeting with Texas Department of Public Safety commissioners, shows law enforcement officers closing in on Conditt on an I-35 frontage road following a March 21 police chase.
As officers approach Conditt's vehicle, a flash of fire erupts from the car.
"Got an explosion! Got an explosion inside the vehicle," a DPS officer can be heard saying on the video.
Authorities said SWAT officers were blown back by the explosion that killed Conditt.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says no officers were injured, but their lives were at risk.
A definitive motive has not been released in the Conditt case, by Manley has said he was "a domestic terrorist for what he did to us."
