Mark Conditt's final moments caught on camera as police closed in on Austin serial bomber

DPS video shows the moment the Austin bomber suspect's car exploded.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
New video shows the moment a serial bomber detonated an explosive in Austin, killing himself and putting his 18-day reign of terror to an end.

Austin police say Mark Conditt was behind five explosions in March that gripped Texas' capital city, killing two people and injuring five others.

Helicopter video, released Friday as part of a meeting with Texas Department of Public Safety commissioners, shows law enforcement officers closing in on Conditt on an I-35 frontage road following a March 21 police chase.

As officers approach Conditt's vehicle, a flash of fire erupts from the car.

"Got an explosion! Got an explosion inside the vehicle," a DPS officer can be heard saying on the video.

AUSTIN BOMBINGS: 5 explosions in 18 days
How the events of the Austin bombings unfolded



Authorities said SWAT officers were blown back by the explosion that killed Conditt.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says no officers were injured, but their lives were at risk.

A definitive motive has not been released in the Conditt case, by Manley has said he was "a domestic terrorist for what he did to us."

Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
Investigators on Thursday finished questioning the second roommate of the man they say spent weeks planting bombs around Texas' capital before using one of his own devices to blow himself up.

Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
The fourth bombing in Austin this month has neighbors in one community feeling very worried.

