Texans go "Battle Red" with first new helmets in franchise history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans fans, get ready to go "Battle Red."
The Houston Texans on Tuesday unveiled the first new helmets in the history of the franchise.
Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new alternate helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.
"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey."
Since the team's inception, the Texans have exclusively worn Deep Steel Blue helmets.
Last season, the NFL announced that teams would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022. The glossy red helmet will be paired with the team's Battle Red jerseys and white pants. It will also feature a blue facemask.
Texans fans will get their first look at the new Battle Red Helmet when players wear them during training camp practice on Back Together Saturday on July 30.
The helmets will also be available for purchase at the Houston Texans Team Shop later this fall and online at Fanatics.com starting July 25.
