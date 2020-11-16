New Caney ISD Superintendent Kenn Franklin expected to resign

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8016077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why is Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre leaving? How is he handling what's being said on social media? ABC13's Tom Abrahams got the answers hours after Dupre made his plans to resign public.

NEW CANEY, Texas -- New Caney ISD Superintendent Kenn Franklin isNov. 16, according to district documents.During the Nov. 16 meeting, trustees will consider an agenda item that states "consider and discuss acceptance of superintendent's resignation and any and all actions necessary to implement, if accepted," according to the board item. There is also an item to discuss an interim superintendent.Community Impact Newspaper reached out to the district for more information on the resignation, but Scott Powers, NCISD executive director of public relations, said there are no further details available at this time.Franklin has served as superintendent since 2009. According to the district's website, he served as superintendent in Marshall ISD and Marfa ISD prior to joining NCISD.