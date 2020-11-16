Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre to resign by December 2021

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- After seven years as Fort Bend ISD's superintendent, Dr. Charles Dupre has announced his plans to resign by December of 2021.
Dupre will make the formal announcement at a FBISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.
"My wife, Seeju, and I are in the season of life where our children are grown, and we are ready to pursue new adventures and opportunities. We have devoted a total of 19 years of service to the FBISD community, and each day has been fulfilling and meaningful. And my heart tells me it is time for a change," wrote Dupre in a release.
Dupre started his career in FBISD as an internal auditor.
After serving in Pflugerville ISD for seven years, he returned to Fort Bend to become the superintendent.
According to his contract on the FBISD website, his annual base salary is $285,000, but the board can make adjustments at any time. Other benefits included pay or reimbursement for business expenses, automobile expenses and relocation.
You can read the full terms agreed upon at the time in this document.
During Dupre's tenure, FBISD was awarded the 2018 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award as the best school district in the large district category. Dupre was named the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year, his bio says.
Dupre isn't from Houston but has educational ties in the area outside of his duty in Fort Bend County.
He received a Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Houston. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership at Lamar University in Beaumont.
Dupre aligned his resignation announcement with the transition expected at Monday night's board meeting, where three retiring trustees will be recognized and newly-elected trustees will be sworn in to begin a three-year term. The board will also elect new officers.
"I have intentionally timed this announcement to align with the pending transition on the Board because the Board of Trustees and District will be in a period of transition for a season. I am sharing this news now so that the newly-formed Board will have the opportunity to select a leader to partner with them as a member of a new Team of Eight," Dupre said.
While we are just learning of the resignation announcement now, Dupre contacted each trustee on Friday to alert them of his plans to continue leading the district while the Board of Trustees searches for a new superintendent.
"I want to thank Dr. Dupre for agreeing to remain with the district while the board begins the important work of finding the district's next leader. On a personal level, I will be sad to see him leave our district. But I am very happy for Dr. Dupre and his wife Seeju and wish them every happiness as they explore the next chapter of their life," said FBISD Board President Jason Burdine.
FBISD is the eighth-largest school district in Texas and the largest in Fort Bend County.
The district has more than 78,000 students at 81 campuses, and according to the website, is one of the most diverse in the nation as families speak more than 90 languages and dialects.
The timeline and approach to replace Dupre will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
But FBISD is not the only district to soon start a superintendent search.
Last week, Houston ISD chose not to give interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan the permanent job, opting instead to perform a nationwide search to fill the role.
SEE RELATED:
Fort Bend ISD dad says kids' grades are falling due to virtual learning
Fort Bend ISD staff member dies after contracting COVID-19, district says
Students falling behind as wait for technology continues
Alarming failure rates among Texas students fuel calls to get them back into classrooms
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre to resign by December 2021
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More