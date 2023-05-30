Police investigating shooting at restaurant inside corner store in Needville

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting investigation prompted a heavy police presence at a Needville, Texas, business on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed a shooting call came in inside a Valero corner store along SH-36 at about 10:23 a.m. at Simon's Burger Grill & More.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said it's assisting the Needville Police Department in the investigation.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

An ABC13 crew is heading to the scene. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.