The Needville Little League is set to compete in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as the Southwest Region team in the World Series Wednesday night.

'Superstars for the week': Needville Little League set to open World Series play

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- The dream gets real Wednesday night for Needville Little League.

The boys from Fort Bend County will play their first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, against the de facto home team from Media, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m., which will air on ABC13's sister network ESPN.

"We actually did a coin flip for sides, and we got visitor, so we thought that was pretty fitting," joked Needville manager Andy McRae in an interview with ABC13 on Wednesday.

Needville will be representing the Southwest Region after sweeping through the regional in early August - the 16th team from the Houston area in the long history of the Little League World Series.

After a parade in Fort Bend County, another in Williamsport, and a frenzied week of travel and media engagements, they'll take the field tonight in front of an expected crowd of more than 15,000.

"Our kids will enjoy it, honestly. There will be a few minutes of some nerves, but every time they've had that, we shut the gate, we have a little talk, and they just buy into baseball," McRae said.

Win or lose - it is already the experience of a 12-year-old's lifetime.

"They're living the dream. Every kid that plays baseball growing up in youth sports - they're getting to live it. They're superstars for the week. They're eating it up. It's great to watch," McRae said.

