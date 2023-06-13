'Near-drowning' in northwest Harris County sends 4-year-old girl to the hospital, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after she was pulled out of an apartment complex swimming pool in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said its units responded to a near-drowning at an apartment complex at 10000 N. Eldridge Parkway just south of FM-1960 West.

There were no other details immediately disclosed, including what led up to the emergency or the girl's condition.

