Good Samaritan rescues baby boy found wandering alone near southeast Houston freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman sprang into action to rescue a toddler she found wandering near a freeway in southeast Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Laurie Pena, a mother of six, was on her way to work when she and her husband spotted a small child on the side of the Gulf Freeway.

Without hesitation, they made a U-turn to investigate.

They found the toddler on the side street that leads into the feeder road, with another concerned couple nearby.

Pena called authorities at about 2:05 p.m., hoping they could help take him home.

Houston police officers picked up the child on Edgebrook.

The toddler told authorities that he lived in a nearby apartment complex, but didn't know which unit. The boy said he had been left at home with his six-year-old brother.

Pena told ABC13 she was relieved she had taken action before something worse happened.

"That part scares me," Pena said. "He could've been picked up by just anybody, and you know, something bad could've happened to him."

The Houston Police Department said the child's father showed up looking for his son.

The child was reportedly found to be in good health, and his home was deemed clean and safe. CPS was contacted for further follow-up.