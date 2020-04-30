1-year-old found unresponsive in backyard pool near Jersey Village

It happened in the 8600 block of Ballinger Dr. in the Willowbridge subdivision.
The child was resuscitated by bystanders before medical help arrived. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann in serious condition.
Cy-Fair FD and @memorialhermann Life Flight respond to a pediatric drowning in the 8600 block of Ballinger Dr. in the Willowbridge Subdivision Wednesday in Houston.— Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) April 29, 2020
A 1 y.o. was reportedly found unresponsive in a backyard pool. (1/2)
Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/F0B9ogrjlu