1-year-old found unresponsive in backyard pool near Jersey Village

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after nearly drowning in a backyard pool Wednesday afternoon, according to Cy-Fair firefighters.It happened in the 8600 block of Ballinger Dr. in the Willowbridge subdivision.The child was resuscitated by bystanders before medical help arrived. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann in serious condition.