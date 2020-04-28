4-year-old boy dead in drowning incident in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young child has died in a drowning incident in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to a 911 call at the Timber Ridge Apartments near the 5300 block of Aldine Bender Road on Monday evening, officials said.A 4-year-old boy wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Investigators said the area was unattended when deputies found the little boy inside the pool. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, authorities said.Deputies said the boy was under the care of some relatives. It is unclear if he was found dead or died at the hospital.