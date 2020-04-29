5-year-old boy dies after being found in apartment complex pool in Fort Bend County

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after being found in a pool at an apartment complex in Fort Bend County.

It happened Tuesday evening at 15928 Old Richmond Rd. near West Bellfort.



This is the third child drowning reported in the Houston area in two days. On Monday, a 4-year-old boy with special needs was found face down in a bathtub in northwest Harris County.

According to the sheriff's office, the 27-year-old mother was bathing her 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys when she walked away. It's not clear how long she was gone.

When she returned, she found the 4-year-old face down.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy with special needs dies after being found face down in bathtub

Then, in a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.

According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris county
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-year-old's body found buried 1 year after going missing
Another round of strong storms likely overnight
Hair salons may defy governor's order
ABC13 Evening News for April 28, 2020
GOOD NEWS! Dave Ward's condition is improving
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
HISD hosts virtual town hall on college and COVID-19
Show More
Mayor Turner lays out plan to help homeless during pandemic
Former Spring HS player to the Carolina Panthers
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
Woman becomes author after losing job during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News