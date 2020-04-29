5-year-old boy dies after being found in apartment complex pool in Fort Bend County

It happened Tuesday evening at 15928 Old Richmond Rd. near West Bellfort.
Incident: Deputies are investigating a drowning involving a 5yr old at 15928 Old Richmond. He was found in the pool at the apartment complex. @SheriffTNehls en route. pic.twitter.com/D6UkEtcdci— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 29, 2020
This is the third child drowning reported in the Houston area in two days. On Monday, a 4-year-old boy with special needs was found face down in a bathtub in northwest Harris County.
According to the sheriff's office, the 27-year-old mother was bathing her 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys when she walked away. It's not clear how long she was gone.
When she returned, she found the 4-year-old face down.
Then, in a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.
According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.