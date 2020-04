5-year-old boy dies after being found in apartment complex pool in Fort Bend County

Incident: Deputies are investigating a drowning involving a 5yr old at 15928 Old Richmond. He was found in the pool at the apartment complex. @SheriffTNehls en route. pic.twitter.com/D6UkEtcdci — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 29, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after being found in a pool at an apartment complex in Fort Bend County.It happened Tuesday evening at 15928 Old Richmond Rd. near West Bellfort.This is the third child drowning reported in the Houston area in two days. On Monday, a 4-year-old boy with special needs was found face down in a bathtub in northwest Harris County.According to the sheriff's office, the 27-year-old mother was bathing her 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys when she walked away. It's not clear how long she was gone.When she returned, she found the 4-year-old face down.Then, in a separate incident on Monday, deputies in northeast Harris County responded to a deadly drowning incident involving a child.According to officials in that case, a boy, who was also 4 years old, wandered away from the apartment area and ended up near the pool.