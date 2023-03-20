Body in ditch prompts investigation along Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, police say

An investigation got underway Monday afternoon at a Pasadena park where a body was found.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch in the Pasadena area on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to Pasadena police, a man was mowing the area when he happened upon the body in the 7200 block of Fairmont Parkway,

Police have reason to believe that the body belonged to a male but it has not been confirmed.

According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

