South Carolina family searches for Houston doctor who helped child during seizure

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (KTRK) -- A South Carolina family is looking to solve a happy mystery with ties to Houston after some terrifying moments at a Georgia airport.Alexis Sprogis was headed home with her three children after visiting her husband, a nurse stationed in Kansas. Once on the ground at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, her daughter, Bailey, collapsed on the jet bridge from a seizure."I just blacked out," the 12-year-old said. "I just hit my body. I didn't hit my cheek or face though. It was really scary for Avery."Her sister, Avery, and their infant brother were with their mom, Alexis, when it happened. The crew aboard Flight 2689 from Kansas City to Atlanta immediately sprang into action."The flight attendants held my baby while I sat with her," Alexis posted on Facebook. "The copilot, Christine, took my other daughter (who was very upset) to Chick-Fil-A. The grounds supervisor immediately called paramedics to assess the situation. They allowed us to sit in a quiet place for several hours while she recovered. Darren, the grounds supervisor, was the only person that I even thought to get the name of. He was wonderful and sat with us the entire time."While the fight crew helped, so did a doctor who was on board who said he was from Houston."He just was so calm and I know he doesn't think that he did anything spectacular, but he really helped me," Alexis told ABC13. "I think that's what Bailey needed in that moment."Bailey was checked out by paramedics and the family was eventually able to make it home by car, but the mystery of the Houston doctor remains.The family was able to give their thanks to everyone else, but not him. Alexis couldn't remember his name."It could have been like Brian or Bennett or Henry. I'm not really sure," she said. "It was just so crazy. He was just so kind to Bailey and myself."Representatives with Southwest Airlines said Friday that they are working to find out the doctor's identity, but the process may take several days."We are happy to hear that the young traveler is doing well and our employees and customers were able to assist her and her family during this event," Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in a statement.If you or someone you know happens to be a doctor from Houston who's a white man between 35 and 45 years old with brown hair who happened to fly into Atlanta from Kansas City on May 25, there's a family in Greenville, South Carolina, that would love to say thank you.