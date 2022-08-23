WATCH LIVE

Man wanted for several violent crimes shot to death by officers during arrest, sheriff says

ByMiya Shay via KTRK logo
24 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for several violent crimes, including murder, was shot to death Tuesday by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened at about 11:25 a.m. in the 12200 block of Veterans Memorial when task force members were trying to arrest the suspect, Gonzalez said.

The man got a hold of a pistol during the arrest attempt, and that's when authorities said members of the task force opened fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

No law enforcement officers were reported injured.

Harris County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Unit and homicide investigators were on the way to the scene.

