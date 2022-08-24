Murder suspect shot to death by officers during arrest attempt identified, sheriff says

The suspect, who was wanted for murder, was shot and killed by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified a murder suspect who was shot to death on Tuesday during an arrest attempt.

Jose Angel Velasquez, 25, was shot by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. Velasquez was wanted on felony warrants for murder, three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

The shooting happened Aug. 23 at about 11:25 a.m. at a Texan Inn & Suites in the 12200 block of Veterans Memorial when task force members were trying to arrest Velasquez, Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Beall, the task force had been asked by the Houston Police Department for help in locating Velasquez.

Beall said someone in a van came to the inn to pick up Velasquez. Once officials had established surveillance and saw him leaving the inn, they blocked him into the driveway, Beall said. That's when officials said Velasquez exited the van and started running.

Beall said Velasquez was armed and that's when five Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members, two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, two Texas Department of Corrections, and one U.S. Marshal discharged their weapons.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, Beall said.